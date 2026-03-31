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Albert Suarez News: En route to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:58pm

The Orioles are expected to select Suarez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

With Zach Eflin (elbow) likely headed for the injured list, Suarez will come up from the minors to provide extra bullpen depth until the team needs to fill the open rotation spot. The 36-year-old righty made five appearances in the majors last season and allowed just three earned runs over 11.2 innings, but he turned in a 7.59 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 10.2 frames in the Grapefruit League this spring.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
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