Albert Suarez News: Loses 40-man roster spot
Baltimore designated Suarez for assignment Sunday.
Suarez spent most of April on the big-league squad and appeared in five games, pitching reasonably well with a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB with a win and a save over 13 innings. However, the Orioles needed to make room on the active roster for Ryan Helsley, who was reinstated from the bereavement/family medical emergency list Sunday. Suarez will end up losing his roster spot as a result, but he could remain with the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 620 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 620 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week22 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?23 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL UpdateMarch 25, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More