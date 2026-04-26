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Albert Suarez News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Baltimore designated Suarez for assignment Sunday.

Suarez spent most of April on the big-league squad and appeared in five games, pitching reasonably well with a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB with a win and a save over 13 innings. However, the Orioles needed to make room on the active roster for Ryan Helsley, who was reinstated from the bereavement/family medical emergency list Sunday. Suarez will end up losing his roster spot as a result, but he could remain with the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
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