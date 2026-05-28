Albert Suarez headshot

Albert Suarez News: Opts for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Suarez elected to become a free agent Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the second time since late April that Suarez opted for free agency after being removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster. He wound up re-signing the last time and could do so again. Suarez has posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 19.2 innings in seven appearances with Baltimore this season.

Albert Suarez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
52 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
52 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
54 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
55 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 25, 2025