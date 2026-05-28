Albert Suarez News: Opts for free agency
Suarez elected to become a free agent Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the second time since late April that Suarez opted for free agency after being removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster. He wound up re-signing the last time and could do so again. Suarez has posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 19.2 innings in seven appearances with Baltimore this season.
Albert Suarez
Free Agent
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