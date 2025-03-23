Fantasy Baseball
Albert Suarez

Albert Suarez News: Relief role on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

GM Mike Elias announced Sunday that Suarez will begin the season working out of the bullpen, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cade Povich won the battle to be Baltimore's No. 5 starter, so Suarez will open the campaign in relief. The right-hander should again work as a swing man in 2025 but may have a difficult time replicating the 24 regular-season starts he made last season. Suarez made eight relief appearances in addition to those starts and finished the regular season with a 3.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:43 K:BB across 133.2 innings.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles

