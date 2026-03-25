Albert Suarez headshot

Albert Suarez News: Sent out to Norfolk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Orioles reassigned Suarez to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Suarez wasn't able to secure a starting or long-relief role on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but the 36-year-old will provide the organization with valuable depth at the Triple-A level. The right-hander made five appearances (one start) at the big-league level in 2025, giving up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 11.2 innings.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 25, 2025
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
March 23, 2025
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 20, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 20, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025