Albert Suarez headshot

Albert Suarez News: Signs MLB deal with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Orioles signed Suarez to a major-league contract Friday.

In order to make room on the 26-man roster for Suarez, Baltimore optioned Cameron Weston to Triple-A Norfolk. Suarez has pitched in seven games with the Orioles this season, making four starts, and has produced a 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings. He figures to slide back into the bullpen as a long reliever.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
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