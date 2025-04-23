Aldrin Batista Injury: Shelved at High-A

High-A Winston-Salem placed Batista on its 7-day injured list April 9 due to an unspecified injury.

Batista likely sustained the injury or was pitching through it in his 2025 debut April 6, when he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. The 21-year-old struggled mightily with his control in the outing, spotting just 42 of his 77 pitches for strikes and throwing three wild pitches.