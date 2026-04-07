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Alec Bohm Injury: Managing groin tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:37pm

Manager Rob Thomson said Bohm reported groin tightness following Monday's win over the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies will hold Bohm out of the lineup Tuesday to give him a day to recover, but Thomson said he expects the 29-year-old to be ready to return to action Wednesday. Edmundo Sosa will start at third base and bat fifth while Bohm rests.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
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