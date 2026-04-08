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Alec Bohm News: Back in action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Bohm (groin) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game versus the Giants.

Bohm was held out of action Tuesday due to some minor groin tightness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale after one day of rest. The 29-year-old sports a .205/.295/.308 batting line with one home run and a 4:5 BB:K across his first 44 plate appearances this season.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
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