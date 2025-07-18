Menu
Alec Bohm News: Back in lineup post-ASB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Bohm is playing third base and batting fourth in Friday's game against the Angels, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm didn't play in the Phillies' last game before the All-Star break due to a bruised left rib. After having the week to rest, Bohm is back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Halos. He's slashing .281/.327/.395 in 379 plate appearances this season.

