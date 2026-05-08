Alec Bohm headshot

Alec Bohm News: Benched again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Bohm is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

It's the second straight day on the bench for Bohm, who ranks 176th out of 177 qualifiers with a lowly .433 OPS. Edmundo Sosa will again handle third-base duties for the Phillies while Bohm regroups.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Bohm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Bohm See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago