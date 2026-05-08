Alec Bohm News: Benched again Friday
Bohm is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
It's the second straight day on the bench for Bohm, who ranks 176th out of 177 qualifiers with a lowly .433 OPS. Edmundo Sosa will again handle third-base duties for the Phillies while Bohm regroups.
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