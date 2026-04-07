Alec Bohm News: Day off Tuesday
Bohm isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bohm has gone 6-for-18 with four RBI and a run scored over Philadelphia's last four games, but he'll step out of the lineup for a day, opening up third base for Edmundo Sosa.
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