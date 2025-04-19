Alec Bohm News: Extends hitting streak to six games

Bohm went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's win over Miami.

Although it's still been a quiet start to the season overall, Bohm is beginning to pick things up at the plate lately. The corner infielder is riding a modest six-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .304 (7-for-23) with two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored and one stolen base. Bohm has struck out just three times during this stretch and entered Saturday's action with an elite 34.1 percent squared-up rate, per Statcast, so fantasy managers should remain patient with the 2024 All-Star.