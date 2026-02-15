Alec Bohm News: Favorite for cleanup role
Bohm is the most likely option to bat fourth in Philadelphia's lineup this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Manager Rob Thomson also mentioned Adolis Garcia and J.T. Realmuto as candidates for the cleanup role in 2026. Nick Castellanos, who signed with the Padres on Saturday, handled the majority of the cleanup duties a year ago, and it's possible the Phillies will use spring training as an audition to determine who's next in line as their primary No. 4 hitter. Bohm bounced around the batting order last season and ended up spending around half his time in the lower half of the lineup, so it's encouraging to hear he's in pole position to hit cleanup this spring.
