Alec Bohm News: Fifth career multi-homer game

Bohm went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

It was Bohm's fifth career multi-homer game and his first of 2026. The 29-year-old third baseman, who hit eighth in the lineup, is still off to a dreadful start overall, batting .177 with three homers, four doubles and 19 RBI over 130 at-bats, but Saturday's showing was a significant step forward for him as he tries to work his way back up Philadelphia's batting order. The four RBI on Saturday were a season high as well.