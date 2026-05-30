Alec Bohm News: Lifts sixth homer
Bohm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
Bohm got the Phillies on the board with his second-inning solo shot. His bat has cooled down after a surge in the middle of May -- he's 10 games removed from his last multi-hit effort, going 6-for-36 (.167) with two homers and three RBI in that span. The third baseman continues to fill a starting role, but he's hitting a mild .208 with a .602 OPS, six homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases over 54 contests this season.
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