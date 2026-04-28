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Alec Bohm News: Rare extra-base hit in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bohm went 1-for-4 with an RBI double during the Phillies' 7-0 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Bohm badly needed some kind of spark amidst what's been a miserable start to his season. Tuesday's effort marked the first time since April 6 that the third baseman logged both an extra-base hit and an RBI in the same game. Bohm, who's hitting .157 with four extra-base hits, 12 RBI and six runs scored across 102 at-bats, opened the year as Philadelphia's cleanup hitter but has hit sixth or lower in the batting order in each of his last 15 starts.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
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