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Alec Bohm News: Sitting out first game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Bohm is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.

The Phillies are going with Edmundo Sosa at third base in Thursday's matinee. Bohm should be back at the hot corner for the nightcap.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
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