Alec Bohm News: Stays hot with solo shot
Bohm went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over the Reds.
Batting third in Philadelphia's lineup for the first time this year, Bohm smashed his fourth homer of the season Monday. The third baseman has hit fifth or higher in the batting in six consecutive games, so the Phillies are rewarding his hot streak at the plate. Over his last 22 contests, Bohm is hitting .301 (25-for-83) with three long balls, five doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored to raise his season OPS to .604.
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