Alec Bohm News: Strikes again with homer, four RBI
Bohm went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Twins.
After piling up a career-high five hits in Saturday's meeting with Minnesota, Bohm was back at it again while tying a season high in RBI on Sunday. The infielder is heating up in a hurry, riding a five-game hitting streak and ripping four extra-base hits over that stretch. Through 487 plate appearances, Bohm is now slashing .242/.300/.384 with 14 homers, 21 doubles, 68 RBI and two stolen bases.
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