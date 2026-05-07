Alec Bohm headshot

Alec Bohm News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Bohm isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Bohm will catch a breather Thursday after going 4-for-20 with two RBI and a run scored through six games since the beginning of May. Edmundo Sosa will pick up a start at third base as a result and bat seventh.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Bohm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Bohm See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago