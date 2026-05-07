Alec Bohm News: Taking seat Thursday
Bohm isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Bohm will catch a breather Thursday after going 4-for-20 with two RBI and a run scored through six games since the beginning of May. Edmundo Sosa will pick up a start at third base as a result and bat seventh.
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