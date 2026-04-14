Alec Bohm News: Taking seat Tuesday

Bohm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bohm's absence from the lineup is his first of the season that's a pure lineup decision, as his previous time on the bench April 7 in San Francisco was due to minor groin tightness. The 29-year-old third baseman launched a three-run home run Opening Day but is batting just .145 (8-for-55) with one extra-base hit in the ensuing 14 contests. Bohm has been dropped from the cleanup spot for the past week, batting sixth, seventh or eighth in his last four starts.