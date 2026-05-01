Alec Bohm headshot

Alec Bohm News: Two hits, RBI against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:53pm

Bohm went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Bohm now has a pair of multi-hit games in his last three appearances after producing just three multi-hit efforts across the Phillies' first 28 games. His batting average has been stuck below .200 since April 7, as the 29-year-old third baseman is slashing just .164/.228/.218 with one home run, 14 RBI, seven runs scored and an 8:20 BB:K across 123 trips to the plate. He's experienced sharp declines in his barrel rate and hard-hit percentage from last season. Bohm was a useful source of batting average with limited pop, but now he's not hitting for average or power in 2026. Just four of Bohm's 18 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Bohm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Bohm See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago