Alec Bohm News: Two hits, RBI against Miami

Bohm went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Bohm now has a pair of multi-hit games in his last three appearances after producing just three multi-hit efforts across the Phillies' first 28 games. His batting average has been stuck below .200 since April 7, as the 29-year-old third baseman is slashing just .164/.228/.218 with one home run, 14 RBI, seven runs scored and an 8:20 BB:K across 123 trips to the plate. He's experienced sharp declines in his barrel rate and hard-hit percentage from last season. Bohm was a useful source of batting average with limited pop, but now he's not hitting for average or power in 2026. Just four of Bohm's 18 hits this season have gone for extra bases.