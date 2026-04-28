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Alec Burleson News: Big day at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Burleson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk during the Cardinals' 11-7 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Burleson extended the Cardinals' lead to 4-0 after an RBI double in the fifth, and he added to his team's lead in the eighth with another double that brought home Ivan Herrera and JJ Wetherholt. It was Burleson's 11th multi-hit game of the season and the third time he's logged three hits in a game. He is slashing .264/.344/.418 with one steal, three home runs, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 14:17 BB:K across 125 plate appearances this season.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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