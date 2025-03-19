Alec Burleson News: Cranks third spring training homer

Burleson popped a solo home run -- his third of the spring -- in Wednesday's Grapefruit League tilt versus the Nationals.

Drawing the start at first base, Burleson led off the bottom of the third inning with a long ball off of Jake Irvin. Although he's batting only .209 this spring, Burleson's three home runs trail only Luken Baker's four for the team lead. Burleson's playing time might be impacted if the Cardinals elect to go with Victor Scott or Michael Siani as their primary center fielder, as it would likely mean Nolan Gorman being used more at designated hitter. The left-handed hitting Burleson slashed .292/.341/.464 versus right-handed pitching last season but batted only .242/.306/.320 in the second half.