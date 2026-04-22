Alec Burleson News: Day off Wednesday
Burleson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Miami.
It's a rare day off for Burleson, who had started each of the previous nine games. The Cardinals will turn to Ramon Urias at first base and in the cleanup spot in Wednesday's rubber match.
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