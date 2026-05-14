Alec Burleson News: Getting day off versus lefty
Burleson is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.
The Cardinals are facing a lefty in Jacob Lopez, so they'll take this opportunity to give the left-handed-hitting Burleson a rare day off. Jose Fermin will grab a start at first base and bat sixth for St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Burleson See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 212 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Burleson See More