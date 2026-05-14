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Alec Burleson News: Getting day off versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Burleson is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.

The Cardinals are facing a lefty in Jacob Lopez, so they'll take this opportunity to give the left-handed-hitting Burleson a rare day off. Jose Fermin will grab a start at first base and bat sixth for St. Louis.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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