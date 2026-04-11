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Alec Burleson News: Getting first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Burleson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Burleson will step out of the lineup for the first time this year after going 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. His absence will open up first base for Ramon Urias.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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