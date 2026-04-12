Alec Burleson News: Homers in loss to Boston
Burleson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.
In the bottom of the eighth, Burleson barreled a 430-foot homer to dead center that left the bat at 111.6 mph. It snapped a 13-game homer-less drought for Burleson, who is now slashing .259/.379/.407 with two homers, 11 RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:5 BB:K across 66 plate appearances.
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