Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

Burleson came on late, launching a solo homer in the seventh inning before adding a double in the ninth. The 27-year-old is on a six-game hitting streak, a stretch that includes five multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits. On the year, he's slashing an impressive .299/.389/.481 with three home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base across 90 plate appearances.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Burleson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Burleson See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago