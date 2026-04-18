Alec Burleson News: Homers in win

Burleson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

Burleson came on late, launching a solo homer in the seventh inning before adding a double in the ninth. The 27-year-old is on a six-game hitting streak, a stretch that includes five multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits. On the year, he's slashing an impressive .299/.389/.481 with three home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base across 90 plate appearances.