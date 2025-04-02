Alec Burleson News: Idle against lefty
Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Through the first six games of the season, the Cardinals have faced left-handed starting pitchers two times, and the lefty-hitting Burleson has checked out of the lineup on both occasions. The right-handed-hitting Luken Baker will replace Burleson as the Cardinals' designated hitter Wednesday while southpaw Yusei Kikuchi takes the hill for the Angels.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now