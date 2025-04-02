Fantasy Baseball
Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Burleson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Through the first six games of the season, the Cardinals have faced left-handed starting pitchers two times, and the lefty-hitting Burleson has checked out of the lineup on both occasions. The right-handed-hitting Luken Baker will replace Burleson as the Cardinals' designated hitter Wednesday while southpaw Yusei Kikuchi takes the hill for the Angels.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
