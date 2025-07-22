Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Burleson (foot) will start in left field and bat third Tuesday against the Rockies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson was originally set to miss Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his right foot Monday, but he evidently is feeling well enough to return to the lineup without missing a start. Brendan Donovan will shift to second base as a result, moving Thomas Saggese to the bench.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now