Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Lifts homer in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Burleson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI in a 14-7 win over the Phillies in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Burleson sat for the first game, though he went 0-for-1 off the bench after avoiding left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo. The 26-year-old Burleson then made a big impact in the second game, which saw him deliver a go-ahead homer in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. Over 11 contests in May, he's gone 10-for-32 (.313) with three homers and nine RBI. Burleson struggled to tap into his power in April, but he's starting to come around now. He's batting .274 with a .705 OPS, three long balls, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases over 125 plate appearances overall.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now