Alec Burleson News: Lifts homer in three-hit game

Burleson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI in a 14-7 win over the Phillies in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Burleson sat for the first game, though he went 0-for-1 off the bench after avoiding left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo. The 26-year-old Burleson then made a big impact in the second game, which saw him deliver a go-ahead homer in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. Over 11 contests in May, he's gone 10-for-32 (.313) with three homers and nine RBI. Burleson struggled to tap into his power in April, but he's starting to come around now. He's batting .274 with a .705 OPS, three long balls, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases over 125 plate appearances overall.