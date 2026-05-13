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Alec Burleson News: Logs three hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Burleson went 3-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Athletics.

Burleson continues to hit well, going 20-for-62 (.323) with five multi-hit efforts over his last 15 games. The 27-year-old has gone 8-for-26 over the first six games of the Cardinals' current road trip, which ends Thursday. For the season, the first baseman is batting .274 with a .795 OPS, six home runs, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles and two stolen bases across 41 contests.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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