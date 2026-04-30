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Alec Burleson News: Piles up three more RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Burleson went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old slugger has now racked up eight RBI in his last three games, also tallying multiple hits in three of his past four outings. Burleson is off to a strong start at the dish, cementing himself as St. Louis' primary No. 3 hitter in the batting order. Through 119 at-bats, he's hitting .277 with four home runs, eight doubles, 25 RBI and 15 walks.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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