Alec Burleson News: Piles up three more RBI
Burleson went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Pirates.
The 27-year-old slugger has now racked up eight RBI in his last three games, also tallying multiple hits in three of his past four outings. Burleson is off to a strong start at the dish, cementing himself as St. Louis' primary No. 3 hitter in the batting order. Through 119 at-bats, he's hitting .277 with four home runs, eight doubles, 25 RBI and 15 walks.
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