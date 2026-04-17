Alec Burleson News: Reaches three times in win
Burleson went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and one run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Astros.
Burleson singled in the first inning, walked in the third and doubled and scored in the seventh. After seeing his average dip all the way to .216 after an 0-for-4 day on April 6, Burleson has five multi-hit games in his last nine contests and is 13-for-35 (.371) in that span. On the season, Burleson is slashing .292/.388/.431 with two homers, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 12:9 BB:K across 85 plate appearances.
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