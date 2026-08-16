Alec Burleson News: Stays hot in win
Burleson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and four total RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.
Burleson has homered in consecutive contests, and he's driven in 13 runs over his last seven games. He is batting .340 (17-for-50) over 14 games in August as he continues to be a consistent producer in the heart of the Cardinals' lineup. Burleson is hitting .288 with an .849 OPS, 21 homers, 90 RBI, 69 runs scored, 31 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 123 contests.
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