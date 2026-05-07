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Alec Burleson News: Swats homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Burleson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Burleson has gone 13-for-39 (.333) with three homers and 13 RBI over his last 10 games. The first baseman got the Cardinals on the board when he took Michael King deep in the fourth inning. Burleson's surge has him up to a .270/.350/.461 slash line with six homers, 30 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base and nine doubles across 36 contests in a near-everyday role this season.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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