Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Swats homer No. 20

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:53pm

Burleson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

The 27-year-old slugger capped the scoring for the Cardinals with a solo shot off Collin Rea in the eighth inning. While his performance was overshadowed by Joshua Baez's history-making three-homer day in his MLB debut, Burleson achieved a milestone of his own, becoming the first player in the majors this season with 30 doubles and 20 homers. Over 13 games in August, Burleson is batting .311 (14-for-45) with five long balls, 11 runs and 15 RBI.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Burleson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Burleson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, August 7
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, August 7
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 24
Author Image
Chris Bennett
22 days ago