Alec Burleson News: Swats homer No. 20

Burleson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

The 27-year-old slugger capped the scoring for the Cardinals with a solo shot off Collin Rea in the eighth inning. While his performance was overshadowed by Joshua Baez's history-making three-homer day in his MLB debut, Burleson achieved a milestone of his own, becoming the first player in the majors this season with 30 doubles and 20 homers. Over 13 games in August, Burleson is batting .311 (14-for-45) with five long balls, 11 runs and 15 RBI.