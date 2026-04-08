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Alec Burleson News: Tallies season-high three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Burleson went 3-for-4 with a three RBI, a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

It was the second three-hit effort of the season already for Burleson, who recorded a season-high three RBI. With Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado all with new clubs for 2026, Burleson has hit third in the lineup each of St. Louis' first 12 games. Overall, Burleson is hitting .273 with one homer, two doubles, 10 RBI and one stolen base over 44 at-bats.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
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