Alec Burleson

Alec Burleson News: Will split reps at first base/DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Burleson is in line to split playing time at first base and designated hitter with Willson Contreras, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The downstream effect of Victor Scott winning the center field job will create a playing time crunch for Nolan Gorman, but it appears Burleson's at-bats, at least against right-handed pitching, are secure. Burleson slashed .292/.341/.464 versus right-handed pitching last season.

