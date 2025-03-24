Alec Burleson News: Will split reps at first base/DH

Burleson is in line to split playing time at first base and designated hitter with Willson Contreras, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The downstream effect of Victor Scott winning the center field job will create a playing time crunch for Nolan Gorman, but it appears Burleson's at-bats, at least against right-handed pitching, are secure. Burleson slashed .292/.341/.464 versus right-handed pitching last season.