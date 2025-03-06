Alec Burleson News: Won't play outfield this spring

Burleson is not expected to be used in the outfield this spring, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Even with outfielder Jordan Walker (knee) slated to miss the next week of action with a knee issue, Burleson will stick to the designated-hitter spot and first base. The overwhelming majority of Burleson's starts at the major-league level to this point have come in the outfield, but he's slated to be the club's primary DH versus righties this season while also seeing some action at first base on days Willson Contreras serves as the DH.