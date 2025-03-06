Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: Won't play outfield this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 6:41am

Burleson is not expected to be used in the outfield this spring, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Even with outfielder Jordan Walker (knee) slated to miss the next week of action with a knee issue, Burleson will stick to the designated-hitter spot and first base. The overwhelming majority of Burleson's starts at the major-league level to this point have come in the outfield, but he's slated to be the club's primary DH versus righties this season while also seeing some action at first base on days Willson Contreras serves as the DH.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now