Alec Gamboa Injury: Nursing elbow injury
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Gamboa is dealing with an elbow injury and will be shut down for at least three days, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Gamboa has made just one appearance so far this spring, during which he gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings. His injury doesn't seem to be anything major, but the Red Sox will shut him down temporarily to be safe.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now