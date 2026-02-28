Alec Gamboa headshot

Alec Gamboa Injury: Nursing elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 7:04am

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Gamboa is dealing with an elbow injury and will be shut down for at least three days, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Gamboa has made just one appearance so far this spring, during which he gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings. His injury doesn't seem to be anything major, but the Red Sox will shut him down temporarily to be safe.

