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Alec Gamboa News: Moves past elbow issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Gamboa (elbow) recorded two outs via strikeout and allowed one earned run on three hits in his relief appearance Friday in the Red Sox's 2-0 win over the Rays.

Gamboa made just his second appearance of the Grapefruit League and his first since Feb. 28 after he was briefly shut down due to a left elbow issue. The injury cost Gamboa enough time to prevent him from staking a claim to a spot in Boston's Opening Day bullpen, as the Red Sox reassigned him to minor-league camp Saturday.

Alec Gamboa
Boston Red Sox
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