Alec Gamboa News: Receives first big-league call-up

The Red Sox selected Gamboa's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Back in December, Gamboa signed a minor-league deal with Boston that contained an upward mobility clause that could be triggered if he wasn't promoted by May 1. With Gamboa electing to exercise that clause, the Red Sox will add him to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster rather than risk losing him to another organization. The 29-year-old southpaw had been working out of the Triple-A rotation, but he'll likely be relegated to a low-leverage, multi-inning relief role for Boston after posting a 6.23 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 13 frames for Worcester.