Alec Gamboa News: Set to operate as opener Monday

Gamboa will operate as Boston's opening pitcher Monday against the Diamondbacks, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gamboa will make the first start of his major-league career, albeit in a non-traditional capacity. The southpaw has produced an impressive 1.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 17 innings in nine appearances out of the bullpen. Since Gamboa most recently tossed three innings and 36 pitches in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates, he'll likely be in store for a limited workload before turning the game over to right-hander Brayan Bello, who is expected to pitch in bulk relief.