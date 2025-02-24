Alec Marsh Injury: Completes side session Monday

Marsh (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jaylon Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Marsh reportedly threw a side session Friday, though he noted Monday that he considers his latest throwing session his first of camp. "That was pretty much my first bullpen of the year," said Marsh. "I touched the mound once before I got shut down, so I wouldn't even count that as a bullpen. That was the first time I had gotten off the mound since last year." This is a promising step forward for the right-hander, who is in the process of recovering from tightness in his right shoulder. The club will likely see how he feels following Monday's bullpen before determining if he's ready to face live hitters.