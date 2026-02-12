Alec Marsh Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Royals placed Marsh (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Marsh missed all of 2025 due to shoulder problems, and after undergoing surgery in November to address the issue, he's expected to miss the entire 2026 campaign as well. His move to the 60-day IL clears space on the 40-man roster for Mitch Spence, whom the Royals acquired in a trade with the Athletics on Thursday.