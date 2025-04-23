Alec Marsh Injury: Requires additional testing

Imaging done on Marsh's right shoulder Tuesday was inconclusive, so he'll head back to Kansas City for further evaluation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh has been shut down from throwing since April 5 after suffering a setback in his shoulder, and he'll now have to wait a bit longer before receiving a verdict on whether he can resume his rehab program. If his next round of testing delivers promising results, the Royals aim to have him throwing again sometime this weekend.