Alec Marsh Injury: Slated to face hitters
Marsh (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Sunday will be the first time Marsh has gone up against a live opponent since arriving at camp with tightness in his right shoulder. The 26-year-old has been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions with no issues, so if his shoulder holds up after a few rounds of live BP, he may be cleared to appear in games before the end of spring training.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now